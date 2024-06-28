Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of BZZUY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.98. 949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.
Buzzi Company Profile
