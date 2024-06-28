Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,539,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $850.60. The stock had a trading volume of 553,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $796.35 and a 200 day moving average of $736.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $524.63 and a twelve month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.