Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 808,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,053,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 145,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,663,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

