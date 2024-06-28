Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.80. 4,062,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

