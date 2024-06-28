Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

