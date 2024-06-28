Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.09. 272,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.59. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $176.89 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

