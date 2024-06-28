Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. 3,023,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

