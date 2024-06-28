Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.