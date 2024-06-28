BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Insider Sells £893,774.31 in Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71).

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BT Group stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.78) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.20. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.95 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

