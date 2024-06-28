Brokers Set Expectations for Fission Uranium Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fission Uranium in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fission Uranium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

