Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $420.90

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.90.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 58.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $381.50 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

