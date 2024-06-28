Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $267.80

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.80.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.