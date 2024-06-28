Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $13.50

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immuneering

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Immuneering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $11.06.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.