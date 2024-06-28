Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $69.75

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMBA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
