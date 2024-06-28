Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $239.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $199.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $199.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $160.55 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

