Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 2.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,639.23 and last traded at $1,627.64. 1,537,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,141,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,586.66.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,673.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,419.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,296.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,966. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

