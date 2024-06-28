Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $92,232.14 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

