Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,286,000 after buying an additional 3,659,938 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 922,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,086,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,576. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

