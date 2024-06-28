Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Plug Power worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 9,771,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,917,746. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.