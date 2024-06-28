Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $96.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

