Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $767,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,353 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 223.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 152.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 402,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,836 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $74,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,291,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,876.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $67,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $74,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,291,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,876.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,034 shares of company stock worth $273,100. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

BLDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 62,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,775. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

