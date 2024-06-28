Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

