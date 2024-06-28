Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $71.43. 20,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,577. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

