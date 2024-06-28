BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

