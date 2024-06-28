BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.94 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $85.94 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $582.32 or 0.00944246 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,352 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,412.73072538. The last known price of BNB is 571.83660845 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2187 active market(s) with $1,519,965,892.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.