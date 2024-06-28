BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.94 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $85.94 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $582.32 or 0.00944246 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,352 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
