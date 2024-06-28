BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 42,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 334,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

