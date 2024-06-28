BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 42,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.