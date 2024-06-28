BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) versus Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Critical Review

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Enfusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 6 1 0 2.14 Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackBerry and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Enfusion has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -15.24% -0.24% -0.13% Enfusion 1.40% 6.60% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Enfusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.70 -$130.00 million ($0.24) -10.21 Enfusion $174.54 million 6.30 $6.03 million $0.03 286.43

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enfusion beats BlackBerry on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.