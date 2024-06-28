BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BB. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $2.45 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

