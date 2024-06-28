BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on BB. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB
BlackBerry Price Performance
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.