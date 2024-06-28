Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

BIXT opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.