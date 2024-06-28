BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Update

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

BioNxt Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

