BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGLC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,261. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.