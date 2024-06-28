Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.65. 563,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.71 and a 200 day moving average of $228.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $287.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

