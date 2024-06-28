Berenberg Bank Trims Wise (LON:WISE) Target Price to GBX 1,045

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,045 ($13.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WISE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 897.20 ($11.38).

Shares of WISE stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 681.50 ($8.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,445,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 842.98. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 604.20 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.65). The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

