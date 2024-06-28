Benchmark Boosts Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Price Target to $39.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 32.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $37.51.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.