Benchmark Boosts Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Price Target to $39.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 32.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

