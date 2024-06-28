Beldex Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $246.56 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.04 or 0.05601079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00046601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,560,729 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,180,729 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

