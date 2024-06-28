Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 23.1% Higher

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,022,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 308,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,000 shares of company stock worth $78,200. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.