Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Barco has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
Barco Company Profile
