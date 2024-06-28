Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,433. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

