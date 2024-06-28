Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BAOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,433. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
