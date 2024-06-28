Bank of America Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $42.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.21.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 64.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

