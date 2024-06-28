Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815 ($23.02).

Antofagasta Price Performance

About Antofagasta

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,093 ($26.55) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,192.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,939.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,123.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

