Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815 ($23.02).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.