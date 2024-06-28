Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 49,067,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,943,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

