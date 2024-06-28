Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,419. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

