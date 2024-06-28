Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.10. Azul shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 145,855 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

