Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.