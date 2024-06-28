Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,046. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.