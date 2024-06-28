Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,507 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 4.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

LNG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. 391,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.57 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

