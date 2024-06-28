Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,915 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Atmos Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 22,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

