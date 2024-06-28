Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,008 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 286.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FN traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $247.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $257.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.