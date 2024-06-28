Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 15,379 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 9.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NEE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 1,091,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,810,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

