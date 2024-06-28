Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.66. 16,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.06. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

